Gosia Bowling: Why family mental health is important to your workplace

"Returning to the routines and rules of school can be a huge shift for children"

clock • 3 min read
Gosia Bowling: Why family mental health is important to your workplace

With the new school year almost here, employers must highlight the support available for the families of their staff when it comes to mental health, writes Gosia Bowling, national lead for mental health at Nuffield Health.

Findings from Nuffield Health's 2022 Healthier Nation Index revealed 43% of parents are more concerned about their children's mental health now, due to the physical and emotional impact of the global pandemic. Like financial stress, concern over our families' physical and mental wellbeing can lead to lack of sleep, reduced focus, stress, and low mood. All these symptoms are likely to impact on wellbeing and productivity, both in people's personal and professional lives. What's more, par...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Individual Protection

Cases of self-reported Long Covid returns to 2 million mark
Individual Protection

Cases of self-reported Long Covid returns to 2 million mark

Latest ONS data shows

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
Case Study: Liz's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Liz's Story

“The pressure that lifted from our shoulders was absolutely huge”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 01 September 2022 • 1 min read
IFoA issues alert to members over inflation peaks
Individual Protection

IFoA issues alert to members over inflation peaks

Alert calls on actuaries to take greater care

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read