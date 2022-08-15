Sophie Money: How to evaluate a wellbeing strategy

So, you've confirmed your strategy, you might have a wellbeing lead in place to manage the overall messaging, mental health champions directly supporting staff and wellbeing spokespeople promoting related activity. But what next? How will you know that your strategy is working? This is a question we receive time and time again from corporate clients. Ideally this will be set before you launch your strategy, so you know what you want to achieve, how you'll go about it and how you'll meas...