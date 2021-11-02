Gosia Bowling: The role of behavioural science in creating a menopause-friendly workplace

Gosia Bowling, national lead for emotional wellbeing at Nuffield Health, explores how adopting and utilising behavioural science can improve working conditions and mindsets around the menopause.
Research suggests nearly eight out of 10 menopausal women are in work, with many struggling to manage their symptoms in silence at a time when they're likely to be at the top of the career ladder. However, despite the prevalence of menopausal women in the workplace - and the potential for the menopausal transition to significantly disrupt daily tasks - it widely remains an unspoken and unsupported taboo. This is an especially worrying prospect, given 60 percent of the nation's key workers are...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.