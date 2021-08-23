Dr Subashini M: Eight ways to help employees cope with the menopause at work

We know that one in 10 women leave the workforce because of the difficulties they experience with the menopause1, with as many as one in four women thinking of leaving the workplace for the same reasons.2 We believe this should not be the case and that tailored support can fundamentally alter their experiences at work, and lead to a more inclusive workforce. The symptoms of menopause can last for years and women can experience it differently at different times. It typically occurs in women aged...