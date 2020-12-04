Nathan Hill: Tax laws are limiting the reach of EAP
'Providing broader levels of mental health support is integral to creating a healthier society'
‘The government must ease tax rules and widen support for workers through EAP to avoid a mental health crisis’
Awareness and understanding of mental health issues might have been on the rise before the start of the pandemic, but the outbreak of Covid-19 and the lack of any certainty about whatever the "new normal" will look like and when we will get there has and will continue to accelerate this trend. After our fundamental way of life was transformed virtually overnight back in March, we now face winter with its dark mornings and evenings and ‘lockdown 2.0' is just about finishing for most, bringing with...
More on Group Protection
Quarter of UK employers lack support for seriously ill staff
Research shows 'disconnect' between employer and employee
Legal & General launches 'next generation' group protection
In partnership with Salary Finance
Case Study: How Covid is affecting staff mental health
This situation is affecting different people in different ways
Insurers must prepare for 'Long Covid'
‘Care and support needs to be tailored to specific needs’
Ok to not be Ok: Adam Saville on resilience and avoiding burnout
Thursday 3 December