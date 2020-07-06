IP rehab: The difference between early intervention and expert vocational services

Tony Halsall explores the importance of creating ‘defendable’ vocational rehabilitation reports

There probably isn't an income protection (IP) insurer in the UK that does not utilise their own (or external) vocational services, to either help and support an absent employee in the early stages of a claim, or indeed to try to help themselves in the longer term with their more complex and difficult cases. There is, however, quite a difference between early intervention vocational rehabilitation, which is all about the absent employee, and the expert vocational services that the insurers themselves...