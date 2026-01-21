6,600 young people partake in CII and PFS virtual work experience

Around 6,600 young people have participated in the insurance and personal finance virtual work experience programme by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Personal Finance Society (PFS) since its launch in October 2023.
Specifically, more than 2,300 students have engaged with the insurance programme and more than 4,200 participants have done so with the personal finance programme so far. The programme, developed in partnership with immersive online careers and university exploration platform, Springpod, aims to bring these professions "to life" for young people across the UK. According to the CII and PFS, the virtual nature of the Springpod removes traditional socio-economic barriers to work experience. Around 48% of participants in the insurance programme were female and 57% were of non-white eth...
