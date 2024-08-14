The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has partnered with the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) to increase support for mortgage and protection advisers.
The partnership will see the IPTF become signatories for MIMHC, becoming advocates for mental health. The MIMHC will join the IPTF as affiliates to promote the importance of income protection and mental health support. The MIMHC supports finance businesses to help people going through stressful periods including bereavement and financial pressures. Vicky Churcher, chair, IPTF: "This partnership underscores our shared dedication to the well-being of advisers, ensuring they have the necessary Mental Health support" The partnership follows research that Nuffield Health conducted of 8,...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.