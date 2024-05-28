L&G posts health and wellbeing outcomes

Legal and General (L&G) Group Protection released data on its wellbeing support provided through its policies as well as its group protection claims statistics.
The provider stated that, in 2023, it paid out almost £350 million across group life insurance (£249m); group income protection (GIP) (£73m); and group critical illness (£26m). According to the insurer, this figure is up 8% from 2022, the total figure for that year stood at £320m. It also announced that it had over 150,000 interactions with help and support services, available to employees under the insurers group protection plans. These interactions took place under the provider's employee assistance programme (EAP) and included access to a digital wellbeing platform, virtual GP service...
