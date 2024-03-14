Santé Group partners with Vanquish Business Services

Santé Group provides health, wellness and employee benefit solutions, while Vanquish specialises in optimising business efficiency, cost reduction and growth through strategic partnerships with its value-added professional service providers. Through the deal, Santé Group will be able to connect its business clients with Vanquish's network. Santé said this opens doors to an "extensive" suite of services, allowing the provision of solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its clients. These services include commercial insurance, wealth management, commercial finance and FX currency. ...