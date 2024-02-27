FCA unveils measures for more transparent enforcement cases

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today (27 February) unveiled a series of measures aimed at accelerating the pace and transparency surrounding enforcement cases.
The regulator outlined in a statement its commitment to expediting enforcement cases, with a focus on delivering impactful outcomes. In a bid to improve transparency, the FCA said it had initiated a consultation process regarding plans to enhance public visibility into enforcement investigations. Proposed measures include publishing regular updates on ongoing investigations and openly disclosing cases that have been concluded without enforcement actions. Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, FCA, said: "By being more transparent when we ope...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.