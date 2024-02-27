FCA unveils measures for more transparent enforcement cases

The regulator outlined in a statement its commitment to expediting enforcement cases, with a focus on delivering impactful outcomes. In a bid to improve transparency, the FCA said it had initiated a consultation process regarding plans to enhance public visibility into enforcement investigations. Proposed measures include publishing regular updates on ongoing investigations and openly disclosing cases that have been concluded without enforcement actions. Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, FCA, said: "By being more transparent when we ope...