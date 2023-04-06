Independent governance review begins at Personal Finance Society

It follows accusations of governance failings by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) which resulted in a public war of words between the two organisations which started just before Christmas last year and continued into the new year.

The PFS said the review, to be carried out by Integrity Governance, would be an objective, independent assessment that would cover the PFS chief executive (CEO) role, the PFS board operations and structure and advice provided to the board by both the CII governance team and other relevant CII advisers.

It added it would also look at the PFS board decisions "taken as a result of this advice".

The review, the professional body added, would additionally set out recommendations for how PFS governance structure and operations can be "further strengthened". It said the report was due by the end of the month.

PFS interim CEO Don MacIntyre (pictured) said "Given the current challenges between the PFS and CII, the board believed it important to instigate such a review and I can now confirm this is underway.

"This process along with ongoing dialogue with the CII are important next steps in the safeguarding the PFS' long-term future."

He added: "It is vital that the PFS has the strongest possible governance structures to ensure we, the executive, and the board, are making key decisions and undertaking actions always in members' best interests on the basis of the best advice.

"I am firmly of the view that this will be achieved by a thorough, impartial review process led by the expert, experienced and highly skilled professionals at Integrity Governance who can provide high-quality advice free from history or bias."

The PFS board said it would communicate the results of the review to members and decide on what happens next.

MacIntyre said: "I appreciate that PFS members have concerns about the future of their organisation, following the turbulence of recent months. I am confident that the findings and suggestions of this review will help allay those concerns and allow me to build a leadership structure that is fit for modern membership body."

PFS/CII saga

On 21 December last year the CII moved to takeover the PFS board with the appointment of three CII directors, giving it a majority on the PFS board, after mediation between the two organisations failed. The CII said the PFS suffered from governance failures which needed to be addressed.

A war of words between high ranking officials from the bodies followed with the PFS labelling the CII "arrogant" and "disingenuous". The ongoing fallout led to the resignation of PFS president Caroline Stuart and others from the PFS.

The CII said it was left with "no other choice" but to act on the alleged governance failures.

It also emerged the CII had asked the PFS to act as guarantor on a loan but it refused over a "serious risk" of default.

Former PFS CEO Keith Richards later told PA the CII had made a "major mistake" over the issue.

On 30 January, CII boss Alan Vallance reiterated it was governance failures, not the question of a loan to the CII, that was the reason for its actions regarding the PFS board.