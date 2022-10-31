FCA under MP pressure to face consumer negligence claim

The FCA's immunity from civil claims dates back to 20 years ago

Consumers should be able to chase financial watchdogs like the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for damages if they lose money due to the regulators’ negligence, MPs have said.

Currently the FCA has immunity from such civil damages claims. But three MPs have proposed an amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill to change this, the Times reports.

Consumers who allege they have lost money as a result of the regulator failing to stop banned activity, would be able to make a legal claim for their losses against the watchdog, under the amendment.

The suggested change, which has been brought by MPs from the Scottish National Party, will be debated this evening.

If the amendment passed, questions over how damages would be paid for would need to be answered - currently the FCA is funded by fees from regulated firms.

Under the terms of the amendment the consumer loss must have been "material", have occurred because of prohibited activities, and those activities must fall under the regulator's remit.

To bring a successful claim against the FCA the consumer will have to prove to the court the regulator "negligently failed to take sufficient action to prevent the prohibited activity or activities occurring where it was aware, or could reasonably be expected to have been aware, that the prohibited activity or activities were taking place".

Calls have been mounting for the regulator to be subject to civil claims where it can be argued it has been negligent, following investor losses.

In the London Capital and Finance scandal from 2019, the FCA was criticised for failing to prevent more than 11,000 bondholders losing more than £200m.

The FCA's immunity from civil claims dates back to legislation from more than 20 years ago.

Currently consumers can only bring judicial review cases to question the regulator's decision making. The FCA can also be taken to the financial services tribunal.

