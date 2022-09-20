CII and PFS issue statement over 'recent disagreements'

The professional bodies plan to collectively update members from next year

clock • 1 min read
CII and PFS issue statement over 'recent disagreements'

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have revealed that they have reached an agreement in principle over a range of matters they disagreed about after “full, detailed and constructive discussions”.

The progress has been aided by the appointment of new chief executive (CEO) at both bodies.

The statement today (20 September) said there had been on-going dialogue and recent disagreements but both parties now agree that they have reached a point where they can "collaboratively move past these".

"The collective aim is to be able to update CII and PFS members on the recommendations of both organisations' leadership in the new year," it said.

The PFS and the CII leaderships said this agreement would enable a positive forward-looking approach to serving all of their members. They added that the finer points of the terms were still being discussed and were therefore on-going and confidential.

"Neither party will provide further details beyond this statement at this stage," the statement read.

Last month, the PFS hired Don MacIntyre as its interim CEO after announcing in July that it would recruit a temporary leader ahead of the appointment of a full-time CEO in 2023.

The decision to start the recruitment process came one year after the CII former chief executive Sian Fisher dissolved the role of CEO at the PFS. It followed the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards in April 2021, after eight years in the job.

Topics

More on PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director
PMI

Cigna Europe taps Dr Anne Lepetit as medical director

Dr Anne Lepetit takes on role

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 September 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!
Underwriting

COVER Claims & Underwriting Innovation Forum: One week to go!

On 28 September

COVER
clock 20 September 2022 • 2 min read
Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force
PMI

Access to over-the-counter HRT products comes into force

Used to alleviate menopausal symptoms

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 September 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)
Adviser / Broking

Uncovered: Secret Shopping for Life Insurance (Part One)

“The adviser kept insisting that they really didn’t think I would need life cover”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 September 2022 • 8 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis
Technology

The Rising Stars of Protection: Claudie Francis

“What's really brilliant about protection is that you can see how it changes lives”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 September 2022 • 6 min read
Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers
Adviser / Broking

Fighting trolls, haters and overcoming adversity: Tales from female advisers

“I had to crawl my way every month to doing well”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 September 2022 • 8 min read