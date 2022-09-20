CII and PFS issue statement over 'recent disagreements'

The progress has been aided by the appointment of new chief executive (CEO) at both bodies.

The statement today (20 September) said there had been on-going dialogue and recent disagreements but both parties now agree that they have reached a point where they can "collaboratively move past these".

"The collective aim is to be able to update CII and PFS members on the recommendations of both organisations' leadership in the new year," it said.

The PFS and the CII leaderships said this agreement would enable a positive forward-looking approach to serving all of their members. They added that the finer points of the terms were still being discussed and were therefore on-going and confidential.

"Neither party will provide further details beyond this statement at this stage," the statement read.

Last month, the PFS hired Don MacIntyre as its interim CEO after announcing in July that it would recruit a temporary leader ahead of the appointment of a full-time CEO in 2023.

The decision to start the recruitment process came one year after the CII former chief executive Sian Fisher dissolved the role of CEO at the PFS. It followed the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards in April 2021, after eight years in the job.