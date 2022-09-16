CII 'activist' demands answers on body's financial status

Bjelobaba, principal at compliance consultancy Branko, said there had been "much discussion" about the CII's financial position and its members needed "very straight answers to very straightforward questions". The CII is due to hold its AGM at 3pm on 4 October.

Questions over the body's financial position have been raised since the Personal Finance Society (PFS) released its full-year accounts earlier this year. The accounts showed some £20m in PFS member revenue was held in CII cash reserves.

Writing on LinkedIn, Bjelobaba said: "There has been much discussion regarding the financial strength of the CII standing alone and many members have expressed serious concerns regarding decisions made in the recent past that continue to cause concern.

"It is important that members, and those of us that serve in local institutes, receive very straight answers to very straightforward questions. I have, therefore, tabled a motion requesting an independent review and clarity over the concerns we have."

Bjelobaba served as vice president from 2008 to 2014. His motion was seconded by Grant Scott who also served as CII vice president (from 2014 to 2020).



The compliance specialist urged all members to attend the AGM in person at the Insurance Hall or virtually if that was not possible.

"It is essential that the CII hears our concerns and does something about them", said Bjelobaba.

Commenting on his post, Matrix Capital Chartered financial planner Robin Melley said: "Branko Bjelobaba and Grant Scott are, in my view, to be applauded for advocating on behalf of members in their call for the CII to be transparent and accountable.

"There appears to be widespread support amongst members for an independent review to determine what has gone wrong since Sandy Scott stepped down in 2016; and then to build back better."

Speaking to COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser, Bjelobaba described himself as a "CII volunteer/activist through and through".

"Having had a very close and intimate connection, the last few years have concerned me including the sale of our ancestral home, the refusal of the executive to answer straightforward questions in a straightforward manner, i.e. a constant refusal to comment on finances - CII and PFS (separately and not group) and the true cash position, the decision to de-register the PFS without reference to them (their president even called out their communications as ‘ambiguous') and a massive spend on an improvement project that seems not to be delivering anything beneficial for members," he said.

He said Melley and Scott tabled a motion at last year's AGM that was "not discussed" and claimed independent chair Helen Phillips had "failed to address these properly tabled motions since then".

"She and others on the board should provide an independent and robust challenge to the executive and I, and many others, simply do not believe it is being done. Hence, I could no longer sit on my hands - I only seek clarity and surely that isn't that hard to provide?

"The CII is a members' institute and we are key in the running of the CII and provide countless voluntary hours week in, week out and the CII simply has to account for what has been done and should be clear and honest in what is asked of them. The new chief executive (CEO) now has an opportunity to wipe the slate clean," added Bjelobaba.

The CII pointed out its byelaws and stated: "A member wishing to bring before the AGM in any year any special business motion, shall give not less than 90 days' notice thereof in writing to the CEO.

"If so given, the board shall decide in its sole discretion whether to approve the motion for inclusion as a special business motion in the notice convening the AGM, such approval not to be unreasonably withheld.

"Save as aforesaid, no special business shall be considered at the AGM unless it be deemed a matter of extreme urgency by two-thirds of the members present in person or electronically or be expressly authorised by these byelaws."

It added the AGM panel would include chair of the board, Dr Helen Phillips, who will be joined by Peter Blanc, CII president, Alan Vallance, CEO, and John Bissell, chief operating officer.