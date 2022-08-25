FCA to require 40% office attendance in hybrid working scheme

Senior leadership expected to reach 50%

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will ask all employees to return to the office for at least 40% of each month from September, while senior leadership will be “encouraged” to meet a 50% minimum.

Following a hybrid working survey, FCA board members approved a new pilot scheme to push employees to work in the office, board minutes for a 15 July meeting revealed. The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023. The board's minute read: "The fully dispersed pilot will continue for teams, subject to local management approval, until the end of 2022. Staff will be required to attend the office for certain activities, including team events...

