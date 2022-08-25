FCA to require 40% office attendance in hybrid working scheme

Following a hybrid working survey, FCA board members approved a new pilot scheme to push employees to work in the office, board minutes for a 15 July meeting revealed. The plan will come into effect from 5 September and be in place until at least the end of 2023. The board's minute read: "The fully dispersed pilot will continue for teams, subject to local management approval, until the end of 2022. Staff will be required to attend the office for certain activities, including team events...