MPs seeks assurance govt not 'flying blind' into emergency budget

In a letter sent to Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi yesterday (23 August), Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride asked whether it is working with the Office for Budget Responsibility on a forecast to be published with any potential emergency budget that may be announced.

"As a committee, we expect the Treasury to be supporting and enabling the OBR to publish an independent forecast at the time of any significant fiscal event, especially where, unlike other recent fiscal interventions, this might include significant permanent tax cuts," said Stride.

"Whether such an event is actually called a budget or not is immaterial. The reassurance of independent forecasting is vital in these economically turbulent times. To bring in significant tax cuts without a forecast would be ill-advised. It is effectively 'flying blind'."

Stride urged the chancellor that, at the very least, such a forecast would need to include all changes to government policy and economic and fiscal data up to when the new prime minister takes office.

The government usually gives the OBR ten weeks' notice of a fiscal event, such as a budget, to allow officials to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK's fiscal position.

Stride also asked the OBR to provide the committee with evidence of its preparation for such an event, asking the body what it would be able to forecast if an emergency budget was implemented on 14 or 21 September.

He asked both the Treasury and OBR to respond before 26 August.