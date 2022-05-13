PG Mutual partners with Validium on wellbeing counselling services

24/7 helplines available to members

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
PG Mutual partners with Validium on wellbeing counselling services

PG Mutual has announced a partnership with virtual GP service provider, Validium, on access to wellbeing counselling services.

Validium, which is part of the HealthHero group, offers mental health and wellbeing services via 24/7 helplines, with PG Mutual stating it has already seen "good use" of the service to members.

Income protection policyholders with PG Mutual will be provided with access to the Validium services as a result of the partnership.

Debbie Cullen, senior relationship manager at Validium, explained that feedback from the counsellors showed an increase in calls regarding relationship breakdowns and social isolation which was spurred on by the pandemic. 

Social isolation was highlighted by a small number of clients who had previously been part of a support group or network. 

Christine Anderson, corporate social responsibility manager at PG Mutual, said: "In these worrying times, we wanted to ensure that members and their dependants could access a mental health specialist service to assist members with personal or work-related problems likely to affect their wellbeing."

"I am therefore delighted that we could add the Member Wellbeing Counselling services offered by Validium which complements our excellent remote GP services provided by HealthHero," she added.

Anderson commented: "We are looking forward to working with their team and I am very excited about the future of this shared initiative."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden

More on Group Protection

Ruth Taylor: Challenging loneliness
Group Protection

Ruth Taylor: Challenging loneliness

“My goal was to help them to help themselves”

Ruth Taylor
clock 12 May 2022 • 3 min read
Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion
Group Protection

Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

Cancer most common cause for claims

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 May 2022 • 1 min read
Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden
Employee Benefits

Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden

More employers to act on improving benefit schemes

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 12 May 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read