FCA staff vote to strike over pay

The union said the ballot closed with more than 75% voting in favour of striking following the dispute around changes to pay and conditions. A further 89.8% also voted to support industrial action short of strike action.

The vote for strike is a historic first for the FCA workforce, Unite said.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: "For the first time ever, the employees at the Financial Conduct Authority have voted for industrial action. They have made it very clear that the proposed changes to staff pay and conditions are completely unacceptable. The FCA management must now address the serious concerns of their employees."

Alan Scott, Unite officer, added that FCA staff have not taken the decision to vote for industrial action lightly: "Unite has made it clear that the pay cuts and unfair appraisals are extremely detrimental to thousands of staff and it is time for the FCA to rethink these plans. The continued refusal to recognise an independent trade union further damages the standing of the organisation."

Scott said the management could still avoid the reputational and business damage caused by strike action by meeting with Unite to resolve the dispute.

Unite said it has contacted ACAS in an attempt to encourage the FCA to sit down with Unite representatives to address the concerns of their workforce.

Unless positive steps are taken to address the concerns set out by staff, Unite members at the FCA will meet to plan the next steps in the dispute.

Unite said it was dedicated to advancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and will fight back against any efforts to diminish workers' living standards.