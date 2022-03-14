Long Covid ranks second for group IP support in 2021: Aviva

New data from the provider shows the most common cause was mental health intervention support, which accounted for 52% of all group IP rehabilitation cases being referred to for this reason.

Long Covid represented 13% of support cases, followed by musculoskeletal (10%) and cancer (10%) ,which was previously the most common supported conditions behind mental health. Meanwhile, neurological conditions accounted for 4% of all cases whilse ‘other' conditions which were included took up 11%.

However, in terms of individual income protection policies, Long Covid (12%) was the fourth most common condition requiring support behind mental health (30%), musculoskeletal (26%), cancer (16%), neurological (6%) and other conditions (11%.)

To combat the rising number of Long Covid claims, Aviva introduced its specialist Long Covid income protection claims pathway in August 2020 for both individuals and group scheme members.

As a result of the pathways, the majority (84%) of group income protection customers who received support for Long Covid were able to return to work or remained in work, with 88% of those who returned to work doing so within their policy's deferred period, most commonly 26 weeks, the provider stated.

In addition, 91% of customers with individual income protection policies who received support for Long Covid, were also able to return to work.

Overall, 80% of employees who were supported by the insurer's group IP rehabilitation support either remained at or returned to work, with 78% of customers with individual income protection policies doing the same.

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva, explained that most people of working age will recover from Covid-19 within a few weeks but after three months "some sufferers will continue to have symptoms."

"It is vital that these people are recognised as early as possible and given the appropriate rehabilitation support to improve their health and help them return to work," she added.

"The severity of Long Covid symptoms is often not related to the severity of the initial infection "which makes early recognition and intervention even more important."

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show a further 200,000 people self-reported symptoms of Long Covid at the end of January, bringing the total number of self-reported symptom cases in the UK to 1.5 million people.