AIG launches new group income protection pathways

The latest guides focus on cancer and musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions and follow on from the mental health pathway launched last year.

Chris Morgan, head of group protection distribution at AIG Life, told COVER that the insurer saw a need to offer further support for these conditions after previous data showed that almost half (45%) of the group income protection (GIP) claims paid by the company in 2020 were in relation to these issues.

The guides aim to help explain to employers the support available through the group income protection policy, and how to access the financial benefits if an employee is off work sick for a while.

The launch comes at a time where preventative measures are becoming of increasing importance to both employers and insurance companies alike: "Prevention is better than cure after all," Morgan expressed.

GIP, replaces an employee's salary after a prolonged period of absence (typically six months or more), has evolved with Morgan noting that it now focuses on helping an employee from a "much earlier stage."

"We ask employers to inform us of employee absences as soon as possible, that means we can support the employee from an early stage as we know the longer an employee is off work, the harder that transition back to the workplace will be."

Looking further into the impact of preventative measures, Morgan said that GIP is ultimately not a medical product nor an alternative to NHS care, but more a focus on how to address issues before they become worse.

"The pathways help employers recognise how their GIP product can help employees with certain conditions. Insurers have provided this kind of support for some time, but many employers are not aware of how the support can help them and their employees, the pathways make it easier to understand how we can help employees and employers at every step," he concluded.