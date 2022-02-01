FCA staff vote in favour of strike action over pay cut proposals

87% in favour of industrial action

clock • 2 min read
FCA staff vote in favour of strike action over pay cut proposals

Staff at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking industrial action against proposed cuts to pay and conditions.

FCA members of the trade union Unite voted 87% in support of striking should their demands not be met following negotiations.

Unite said that it can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot unless a negotiated settlement is reached with the FCA.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi - who has championed the cuts to pay at the financial regulator - had previously dismissed employee complaints as "noise".

According to Unite, the pay cuts "threaten to damage the interests of savers, borrowers and businesses by creating a bargain basement regulator".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The employees are telling FCA bosses that the proposed changes are damaging and destroying any remaining goodwill the staff had.

"It is time for the FCA management to come to the negotiating table and ensure they avoid damaging the important work of the regulator. Unite will sit down and negotiate through ACAS as soon as the FCA agrees; the ball is in FCA's court now."

She continued: "While the proposed cuts at the regulator is good news for fraudsters and rip-off merchants it is bad news for people with savings, loans, mortgages and pensions as experienced and committed staff are being forced out of the door.

"The new FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi, should be waging war on malpractice in the financial sector, not on his own staff."

Members of Unite have agreed that the FCA needs to reform its operations to provide the "most effective possible" service to consumers and businesses.

Current proposals of reforms impose "heavy cuts" on ordinary staff while "avoiding deeper structural reforms which might be uncomfortable for senior management".

The vote over industrial action at the FCA was held from 24 to 31 January.

Unite has warned that if Rathi does not come to the negotiating table, it will hold a formal statutory ballot bringing the reality of a strike ever-closer.

Topics

More on uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read
LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH
uncategorised

LifeSearch: Under 35s struggling the most with WFH

One in three workers under 35 feel they work ‘too much’

Jon Yarker
clock 17 June 2021 • 2 min read

Highlights

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Lauren Hygate

“It all comes back to those real life stories that get shared”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 06 January 2022 • 7 min read
Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition
Individual Protection

Blue Monday and beyond: The whole wellbeing proposition

Latest COVER webinar

COVER
clock 04 January 2022 • 1 min read
The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021
Adviser / Broking

The Top 20 Stories on COVER in 2021

The most-read news stories of last year

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 04 January 2022 • 6 min read