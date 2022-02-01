FCA staff vote in favour of strike action over pay cut proposals

FCA members of the trade union Unite voted 87% in support of striking should their demands not be met following negotiations.

Unite said that it can now proceed to a full industrial action ballot unless a negotiated settlement is reached with the FCA.

FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi - who has championed the cuts to pay at the financial regulator - had previously dismissed employee complaints as "noise".

According to Unite, the pay cuts "threaten to damage the interests of savers, borrowers and businesses by creating a bargain basement regulator".

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "The employees are telling FCA bosses that the proposed changes are damaging and destroying any remaining goodwill the staff had.

"It is time for the FCA management to come to the negotiating table and ensure they avoid damaging the important work of the regulator. Unite will sit down and negotiate through ACAS as soon as the FCA agrees; the ball is in FCA's court now."

She continued: "While the proposed cuts at the regulator is good news for fraudsters and rip-off merchants it is bad news for people with savings, loans, mortgages and pensions as experienced and committed staff are being forced out of the door.

"The new FCA CEO, Nikhil Rathi, should be waging war on malpractice in the financial sector, not on his own staff."

Members of Unite have agreed that the FCA needs to reform its operations to provide the "most effective possible" service to consumers and businesses.

Current proposals of reforms impose "heavy cuts" on ordinary staff while "avoiding deeper structural reforms which might be uncomfortable for senior management".

The vote over industrial action at the FCA was held from 24 to 31 January.

Unite has warned that if Rathi does not come to the negotiating table, it will hold a formal statutory ballot bringing the reality of a strike ever-closer.