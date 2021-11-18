Social care living costs will not count towards cap total government reveals

Announced in early September, the social care funding reform due to be implemented in October 2023 stated that people with assets worth less than £20,000 will have their care costs fully covered by the government.

This was capped at £86,000 for lifetime payments towards social care for individuals, the equivalent of around three years of care, while people with assets between £20,000 and £100,000 will be expected to contribute to the cost of care but will also be eligible for state support covering some of the costs, based on means testing.

Under the newly-reveal plan details, the day-to-day financial costs of living in social care set at £200 per week, such as utility bills, food and accommodation costs, will not count towards the level of support people will be eligible for under means testing.

Benefits used to help pay for care will also be excluded under the new plan, as people with under £100,000 in assets could face paying more than those with higher asset values under the revised plan.

The revision also confirmed that only spending on care after the October 2023 introduction date will be included towards the cap.

Commenting on the social care funding revision, Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the changes will result in an "awful lot of people" paying more for social care than expected under the original announcement.

"In particular, this is a real blow for people with less income and savings, who will now have to spend far more of it on care before they reach the care cap, because any benefits they put towards the cost of care won't be counted.

"There's also bad news for those who want a higher level of care, because the local authority will assess how much care you need, and only this spending will count towards the cap. If you pay for additional care to make life less difficult, such as longer visits in your home, or amenities in your care home room, none of this will count towards the care cap."

Last month, SJP's protection expert, Tony Müdd, examined the details of the announced cap on social care costs and found that the numbers involved don't add up, even in the government's own case study example.