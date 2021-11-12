Three years in a row: Advisers face £240m FSCS levy demand again

As for the current levy, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has cut its 2021/22 fundraising to an overall figure of £717m, lower than the £833m levy announced in May, the body revealed.

Despite welcoming the reduction in FSCS levy forecast for next year, PIMFA said it remains absolutely clear that the current levels of FSCS funding are unsustainable for the industry and can only be addressed once the drivers of FSCS claims are suitably addressed.

The advice and investment trade body chief executive Liz Field said in the short-term, PIMFA wanted the government again to consider the use of FCA fines to help fund the FSCS as a gesture of goodwill to an industry that has been badly let down.

"Longer term it is clear to us that the construction of the funding model for the FSCS needs to be reformed and we look forward to engaging on this."

The outlook revealed a significant increase in SIPP operator compensation payouts for the investment provision class. Additionally, it indicated an ongoing trend of increasing compensation costs for the Life Distribution and Investment Intermediation class (mostly paid by advisers). This includes an increasing number of complex pension-related claims, according to the FSCS.

The body said it was important to note that, of the £900m levy currently forecast, an estimated £400m relates to compensation for failures that have not yet occurred.

It said that the retail pool does not need to be invoiced for £116m as it is no longer required this year. The retail pool is a separate pot that all FCA classes are required to contribute to, where they have not reached their levy limit. It is only used when one class exceeds its annual levy limit. The body also confirmed that the FSCS will not be calling for a supplementary levy this financial year.

FSCS chief executive Caroline Rainbird said: "While the lower levy forecast for this year (2021/22) may be seen as good news, it is important to note that the reduction is mainly due to failures that were expected this year now looking likely to happen next year or beyond. We hope that the industry finds our early 2022/23 levy forecast helpful to plan for the year ahead. We will continue to keep the industry updated on our assumptions and latest forecasts as events play out."