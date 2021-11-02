Mental and physical health need equal focus during hybrid working: Unum

As hybrid working increasingly becomes the norm for many businesses across the UK, staff and their employers need be aware of the risks the structure poses to mental and physical health.

While flexible, hybrid working can appear to provide employees with greater control over their working habits and environments, it is important businesses take head of the risks associated with the new structure.

Last year, 11.6% of sick absences in the UK were caused by mental health issues, highlighting how vitally important it is to have stringent workplace health and wellbeing policies in place as we move into a new hybrid era of working.

Such policies should equally weight mental and physical risks and concerns, according to US-based insurer Unum.

Home working setups with poor ergonomics, for instance, can present risks of physical injury, and have been associated with a rise in musculoskeletal complaints amongst workforces.

Unum's guide on supporting employees working from home details some of the risks posed by remote working and how to avoid them.

Natalie Rogers, chief people officer at Unum, said letting natural light in at home and in the office, taking regular breaks and getting moving, and setting boundaries to maintain a good work-life balance, are key to maintaining strong mental health in this type of working environment.

To mitigate mental health risks, Rogers says, employers should also offer a suite of wellbeing support services to staff.

Apps that provide support from qualified mental health professionals, for instance, have been proven to be effective in supporting staff through challenges.

Employers must also ensure they are able to effectively assist employees struggling with health concerns.

Unum's vocational rehabilitation consultants, and those like them, support employees struggling at work and those that have taken sickness absence.

These consultants liaise between employers and employees to work out reasonable adjustments businesses can make to ease a staff member back to work.

According to Rogers, while the hybrid model seems to be a natural evolution for the workplace, these basics must be in place now to protect the health and wellbeing of employees.