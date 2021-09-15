Adviser FSCS bills set to fall as FCA works to stabilise levy

The regulator said it would also target a year-on-year reduction in the life and distribution and investment intermediation funding classes from 2025 and 2030.

To achieve this it said it would strengthen the appointed representative (AR) regime, on which it will consult later this year, in a bid to raise the quality of financial advice.

It added it would review the compensation framework to ensure that it remains "proportionate and appropriate", particularly where firms fail leaving behind compensation liabilities for the FSCS to address. This will reduce the cost and impact of poor advice, the FCA said.

AR focus

The FCA said it would work to address the "misuse" of the AR regime which is causing consumer harm.

It explained: "Principal firms who use ARs are, as a whole, responsible for more complaints and redress (weighted by activity) than non-principals. This has the potential to translate into significant redress liabilities over time.

"As part of our wider AR work, which we announced in our recent Business Plan, we are increasing our supervision activity to reduce the risk posed by ARs.

"As well as activity focused on high-risk principals we will be increasing our scrutiny of firms when they appoint ARs."

It added it would continue to stop bad advice at the gateway: "We have improved our insights into how companies and individuals are related, helping us to quickly identify where dishonest firms and individuals may be involved and spot suspicious activity such as ‘phoenixing'," the paper said.

"This is made possible by the development of a new network analytics tool that links data from a variety of sources, including external datasets, and plots interrelationships as a visual network map. This will enhance our capacity to stop potentially harmful firms from entering at the gateway and provide insight for enforcement investigations."

​Other short term steps

The FCA also said it would investigate the potential impact of changes to adviser capital alongside other measures to reduce the redress bill. "While it's unlikely that we could ever set capital requirements at a level that would ensure firms could pay for redress, higher capital requirements could be used, for example, to prompt firms entering the market to think carefully about giving advice in high-risk areas" the paper outlined.

"We propose to explore the impact of different changes to our capital requirements for non-MiFID adviser firms - taking into account the potential impact on the cost of and access to advice for consumers."

​PII market has ‘hardened'

The regulator said the "hardened" professional indemnity market would also be factored into its conclusions.

It said: "The number of insurers active in this market has fallen from around 15 to five in the last five years and we understand that PII costs for firms that have previously advised on defined benefit pension transfers have increased from around 1-1.5% to 3-6% of firm income. ​

"These factors will have contributed to firms finding themselves unable to meet their liabilities, which then pass to the FSCS."

The FCA said it was interested in ways that firms can demonstrate that they had given good advice so they can secure "appropriately priced" PII cover.

"We are exploring whether there are ways to support firms better in demonstrating the quality of the advice they have given (eg through use of third-party audit).​

"We are continuing to monitor developments in the market for PII and will communicate with firms about our expectations," it added.

In the longer term the regulator said it would review the compensation framework and examine ongoing levels of compensation and consumer protection.

It said it planned to publish a discussion paper on the compensation framework later this year and could "examine the case for rethinking the extent of FSCS protection available for the minority of consumers who make an active choice to purchase particularly high-risk investments".