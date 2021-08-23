Cirencester Friendly appoints Andy Lucas as non-executive director

Lucas (pictured) began his career in sales and marketing, and over the years has worked across private, public and non-profit sectors.

He previously held senior positions at Prudential and ACE Insurance Group, with his most recent executive appointment as director and chief operating officer at The Cambridge Building Society, where he led change management, IT, customer operations, marketing and product development.

He also serves as a non-executive director for Buckinghamshire Building Society.

Lucas said: "I am delighted to join Cirencester Friendly's board of management. The society, already a thriving mutual, has some ambitious plans and I look forward to playing my part in shaping its ongoing growth and development."