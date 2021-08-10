Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group

This partnership involves Aviva being the exclusive supplier of protection insurance to mortgage and rental customers of Connells, the largest estate agency in the UK.

Aviva will now distribute life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection to Countrywide branches, with the company acquired by Connells Group in March.

This means a market of 1,250 more high street agency branches.

The enlarged Connells Group accounts for around 10% pf all new estate agency instructions and had more than £30bn worth of mortgage applications submitted in 2020 across its entire business.

This new agreement, which builds on a partnership originally signed in 2017, will cover the majority of estate agency brands now held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.