ADVERTISEMENT

Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group

Deal will continue for a further five years

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group

Aviva has signed a deal with Connells Group to extend the exclusive protection insurance partnership between the two companies for a further five years.

This partnership involves Aviva being the exclusive supplier of protection insurance to mortgage and rental customers of Connells, the largest estate agency in the UK. 

Aviva will now distribute life insurance, critical illness cover and income protection to Countrywide branches, with the company acquired by Connells Group in March. 

This means a market of 1,250 more high street agency branches.  

The enlarged Connells Group accounts for around 10% pf all new estate agency instructions and had more than £30bn worth of mortgage applications submitted in 2020 across its entire business. 

This new agreement, which builds on a partnership originally signed in 2017, will cover the majority of estate agency brands now held by Connells Group and The New Homes Group.   

"We already have fresh joint developments in the pipeline that will help drive further efficiency, improve the customer journey and protect even more customers," said Aviva's protection portfolio distribution director Daren Boys. 

 

Topics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More on Employee Benefits

Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group
Group Protection

Aviva extends protection exclusivity with Connells Group

Deal will continue for a further five years

Jon Yarker
clock 10 August 2021 • 1 min read
Over a third of employers describing pensions as 'perk'
Cashplans

Over a third of employers describing pensions as 'perk'

Pensions most commonly identified benefit, despite being legally mandated

Jon Yarker
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
Amey and Mace partner for menopause app
Employee Benefits

Amey and Mace partner for menopause app

App will be used to support female employees going through major health journey

Jon Yarker
clock 09 August 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?
Critical Illness

Alan Lakey: Stand-alone CIC or not?

'There doesn’t appear to be any sound reasons for selecting a stand-alone plan'

Alan Lakey
clock 09 July 2021 • 4 min read
The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition
Income Protection

The Exeter unveils revamped IP proposition

Income First

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 July 2021 • 1 min read
COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!
Individual Protection

COVER Protection & Health Summit 2021 now open for registration!

Building Back Together

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 July 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT