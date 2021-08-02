FCA opens up regulatory sandbox

The sandbox had previously operated on a cohort basis, meaning firms could only apply during specific windows.

"While the cohort approach was appropriate for a testing environment, which served as a blueprint for regulators all over the world, the sandbox required changes to reflect its maturity and the lessons learned since its inception in 2016," the watchdog said.

"The Kalifa Review of UK FinTech recommended that the sandbox be enhanced to provide more value to firms. This included a specific recommendation that the sandbox be made available on a rolling basis, rather than through time-limited windows."

By making these changes, the FCA added, firms can now access the sandbox testing services at the right point in their development lifecycle.

The sandbox is for authorised firms, unauthorised firms requiring authorisation or tech business looking to deliver innovation in the UK financial services market. It was made to provide firms with the ability to test products, reduce time-to-market at potentially lower cost and support in identifying consumer protection safeguards and offer better access to finance.

There have so far been seven cohorts of the regulatory sandbox, with 18 firms accepted for the first cohort and 13 for the seventh and latest cohort. Applications for the most recent cohort opened in October last year and had an emphasis on supporting products and solutions that will assist consumers and firms affected by the pandemic.

The financial watchdog has also provided firms with a regulatory sandbox application guide to help them better answer each of the questions on the online application form.

For example, when asked why a firm meets the FCA's eligibility criteria for the sandbox, the guide suggests including answers to questions on whether the service will require FCA authorisation, which market segment is being target and how might that segment be targeted.

The FCA said that once applications are completed, firms can expect a reply within two to three weeks.

This article was first pubished by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.