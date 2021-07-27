ADVERTISEMENT

Young adults lead life insurance buying surge

Up 18% during pandemic

Jon Yarker
clock 27 July 2021 • 1 min read
Young adults are leading a surge in life insurance buying activity, with an 18% jump in overall policy sales since the pandemic began according to comparethemarket.com.

Data from the platform shows between March 2020 and March 2021 those aged 18-34 were the most active in this market.

During this time, 40% of young adults with a life insurance policy bought cover after March 2020, compared to 17% across all age groups.

The platform's research focused on a survey of 2000 adult respondents in early June.

Covid-19 was clearly identified as the stimulus for change when comparethemarket.com pressed respondents on their motivations.

Over two fifths (44%) of 18-34 year olds agreed the pandemic had made them reflect more about their future health, compared to 22% across all age groups.

This represents a larger underlying financial fragility among this cohort.

Almost two fifths (38%) of young people confirmed their families would struggle if they could not work due to ill health.

A further 13% said their families would be unable to make ends meet.

"For young people, our research suggests [the pandemic] has made them think more about their future health," said head of life insurance at comparethemarket.com, Kamran Altaf.

"While it can be a difficult topic to discuss, life insurance offers really important protection for you and your loved ones should the worst happen. The many reasons given by those who have a policy in place - buying a house, getting married, or having children - shows it's seen as a key part of their financial wellbeing."

Overall, the platform's research found there is still a general lack of life insurance uptake among the wider population.

Less than one third of respondents (33%) confirmed they had a life insurance policy in place.

Topics

