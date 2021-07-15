FCA to make 100 hires to stop 'bad firms' achieving authorisation

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) chief executive Nikhil Rathi has said the regulator will be hiring circa 100 new employees to help prevent 'bad firms' getting authorisation.
Unveiling the FCA's 2021/21 business plan on Thursday (15 July), Rathi (pictured) told delegates: "While oversight continues through the regulatory lifecycle, it starts at the gateway.
"If you let a bad firm or individual into the system, it takes up the time of supervisors and enforcers, and it risks the savings, livelihoods and health of consumers."
The CEO warned attendees that one decision at the start of authorisation, i.e. not letting those firms in, could prevent many risks.
To help prevent said risks, Rathi said the regulator plans to recruit about 100 additional authorisation colleagues. He has also appointed a new executive director of authorisations, Emily Shepperd.
"The UK is open for business, but not to firms who do not meet, or wish to meet, regulatory expectations. There will be a greater focus on scrutinising applicants' financials and business models.
"This will apply especially in complex markets, or where the firm is operating in a high-risk business, such as crypto firms applying for anti-money laundering registration.
"Our independent regulatory decisions committee is the final decision maker on contested enforcement, supervisory and authorisation interventions," he said.
Regulator clamps down
The FCA has been clamping down on firms wanting authorisation in recent months. In January, an FCA report revealed that it had prevented 12 firms from gaining authorisation following suspicion of phoenixing in the first 10 months of 2020.
The financial watchdog highlighted several ways in which it is working to protect consumers from investment harm by disrupting potentially harmful firms and activities.
In May, the FCA made plans to stop advisers phoenixing into claims management companies (CMC). The consultation paper outlined its proposals for new rules on CMCs.
CMC phoenixing occurs when an individual from a wound-up firm re-opens under a new guise or appears in connection with a CMC that deals with its old clients, to avoid liabilities of the old firm. The FCA described claims management phoenixing as "particularly egregious".
Later on, in June, the FCA said that new firms wishing to gain defined benefit transfer permissions would be scrutinised. Due to the high risk of consumer harm associated with unsuitable advice to transfer, the regulator said, it will thoroughly check applications from new entrants applying for transfer permissions.
"We test the robustness of firms' systems and controls, and we ensure the competence of individuals seeking approval. Particularly for pension transfers, or those who previously held oversight roles such as senior management functions."
This article was first published by COVER sister title, Professional Adviser.