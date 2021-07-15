FCA to make 100 hires to stop 'bad firms' achieving authorisation

Unveiling the FCA's 2021/21 business plan on Thursday (15 July), Rathi (pictured) told delegates: "While oversight continues through the regulatory lifecycle, it starts at the gateway.

"If you let a bad firm or individual into the system, it takes up the time of supervisors and enforcers, and it risks the savings, livelihoods and health of consumers."

The CEO warned attendees that one decision at the start of authorisation, i.e. not letting those firms in, could prevent many risks.

To help prevent said risks, Rathi said the regulator plans to recruit about 100 additional authorisation colleagues. He has also appointed a new executive director of authorisations, Emily Shepperd.

"The UK is open for business, but not to firms who do not meet, or wish to meet, regulatory expectations. There will be a greater focus on scrutinising applicants' financials and business models.

"This will apply especially in complex markets, or where the firm is operating in a high-risk business, such as crypto firms applying for anti-money laundering registration.

"Our independent regulatory decisions committee is the final decision maker on contested enforcement, supervisory and authorisation interventions," he said.

Regulator clamps down

The FCA has been clamping down on firms wanting authorisation in recent months. In January, an FCA report revealed that it had prevented 12 firms from gaining authorisation following suspicion of phoenixing in the first 10 months of 2020.