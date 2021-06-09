COVER's publisher embarks on unique charity royal tour
For the British Asian Trust
Tim Weller, chairman of COVER’s publisher Incisive Media, will tomorrow embark on a 400km cycling tour of the UK’s royal palaces to raise money for the British Asian Trust.
Weller (pictured) joins more than 30 other cyclists taking on the punishing four-day #PalacesOnWheels challenge, which requires them to ride for 100km a day. They set off from Prince Charles' Highgrove House on 10 June, visit Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, before finishing at the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on 13 June.
The cross-country charity ride is co-sponsored by Incisive Media's market-leading sustainability brand BusinessGreen and its sister business Trusted Reviews.
The beneficiary, the British Asian Trust, provides critical funding to help vulnerable people in South Asia whose lives have been devastated by Covid-19. Anyone interested in donating can do so via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/palaces-on-wheels?utm_term=zyyzq9YEe
Previous tours have seen British cyclists tackle challenges in Sri Lanka, India, Cambodia, and Tanzania.
