Employers step up staff wellbeing support during Covid

Time available, communication and responsiveness of available support for staff increasing, poll shows

A poll of HR decision-makers has found six in 10 (63%) employers have increased support to staff across one or more areas of mental, financial, physical and social wellbeing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with mental health considered the top priority.

The survey, carried out on behalf of industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD), polled 505 HR decision-makers and found that half of businesses had increased communication on available support for staff during the pandemic.

Just under half (44%) of employers have increased the time they made available to help staff directly. Meanwhile, over one-third extended support to reflect changes requested by employees (38%) or increased engagement and utilisation of support that was already available (34%).

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, commented: "It's great to see that employers are stepping up to the plate: not only do the majority understand that they have a great responsibility for the wellbeing of staff but many are also implementing practical changes to make a tangible difference.

"However, we urge the remaining businesses who have either not made any changes or who have decreased support to take stock. Employees have long memories and their loyalty can be quickly won or lost during times of adversity so all employers should be playing their part in supporting staff wellbeing."

The poll also found that around a quarter of businesses have either invested in new employee benefits (24%) or increased investment to fund support directly (23%).

Mental wellbeing

GRiD's poll found that mental health wellbeing was ranked as the highest priority by employers, with physical wellbeing and financial wellbeng ranked second and third respectively. Social wellbeing was ranked lowest.

Employers are also taking on more accountability for the mental health of their staff, with the poll finding that around half of firms (48%) feel more responsible for employee mental wellbeing now than before the onset of the pandemic.

As a result, around half (50%) of employers have increased the health and wellbeing support or employee benefits that they offer staff specifically for mental health.

GRiD states that although mental wellbeing issues have been highlighted by the pandemic, it should not be overlooked how other areas of wellbeing - physical, financial and social - can all be intrinsically linked.

Moxham commented: "The surge in mental health issues among employees needs to be met with a similar increase in resources from employers. And not only does a workplace mental health strategy need to support those experiencing severe issues, it also needs to help employees deal with personal problems that may lead to mental health issues in the future, such as relationship issues, dealing with eldercare, separation, loss, abuse, violence and addiction."