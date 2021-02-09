Pandemic drives employee demand for protection

Employees demanding more protection from employers during Covid-19, AIG study suggests

A survey from UK life insurer AIG Life has found increasing demand for protection insurance from employees in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over one-third (37%) of 986 employees surveyed across the nation indicated a desire for greater protection insurance, such as life insurance, income protection and critical illness from their employer.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has spurred 30% of respondents into discovering details about what protection their employers offer.

Over half of respondents (55%) stated that they are looking to employers for coverage as they believe buying individual cover themselves would be too expensive.

People under the age of 25 were most interested in finding out what protection cover is available from their employers, with 58% in this age group desiring greater protection insurance from employers and 61% planning to find out more information about what is already available.

Lee Lovett, managing director, group protection at AIG Life, said: "The coronavirus crisis has brought into sharp focus for millions of us the need to have a financial safety net in case illness prevents us from working or, in the worst case scenario, where coronavirus leads to the death of a breadwinner.

"It is a concern that so many people believe individual protection insurance is too expensive for them. That is not the case and we would urge them to use online services such as The Money Advice Service or speak to a financial adviser to find out what is available."