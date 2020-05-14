L&G helps 40% more group IP claimants back to work

Insurer supports 26% of claimants in UK who returned to work within the deferred period last year

The findings come as the insurer announces that it paid a total of £307m in group protection claims in 2019.

Through its group income protection (GIP) policies, Legal & General was able to help 882 employees return to work within their deferred period last year, an increase of nearly 40% on 2018.

This represents 26% of UK employees who were absent from work, due to long term illness or injury, return to work before a pay-out.

A further 324 employees were able to return to work after payment of benefit had begun with the support of the insurer's early intervention services. The statistics also revealed that 87% of employees, whose employer made a claim, were able to return to work within the first year of absence.

Of the claims due to mental ill-health related absence, 83% were able to return to work within the deferred period, whilst 70% of those with musculoskeletal claims were able to return to work within the deferred period.

In 2019, the insurer set up almost 3,000 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions with its physiotherapy and psychological healthcare partners, L&G reported.

Rehabilitation

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director for Legal & General Group Protection, said: "An active, engaged and productive workforce is the lifeblood of any organisation. If an employee is unable to work due to illness or injury, it's critical to have expert support in place to help them get better and return to work as quickly and sustainably as possible.

"The figures show the important role that Legal & General plays within the group protection industry. With £307m in claims paid out in 2019, it's clear that the financial support these policies offer to our customers and their employees is extremely valuable. It's also great to see that our active intervention services have helped one in four of the UK's GIP claimants, so they're able to return to work within the deferred period by providing access to trained experts who are completely focused on giving individual employees the treatment and support they need to get better.

"We know that every employee is different. That's why we have built our market-leading rehabilitation philosophy around putting the person at the heart of our approach. We are committed to delivering tailored, individual care to employees and helping to reduce the impact of absence on their lives."

Last month, we reported that L&G has applied the same rehabilitation approach as group IP to its individual income protection policies.