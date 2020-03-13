Airline pilots make enquiries about income protection

Self-employed medical professionals also show signs of wanting income protection due to COVID-19

Due to travel bans and self-isolation, there is a "clear worry" amongst airline pilots and as a result there has been a spike in income protection enquires, Kathryn Knowles, managing director of Cura Financial Services has informed COVER.

However, with many income protection policies having a six-month deferred period, it is unlikely they will be covered, she said.

She also added that many are asking about redundancy cover, which will only kick in if the airline goes bust, and this is not a solution for short-term protection while the pandemic is ongoing.

"There is a clear worry amongst this group at the moment over how they are going to manage over the coming weeks," she said. "With COVID-19, we are seeing travel bans being put in place and this is expected to increase."

Medical professionals

Knowles said she has also seen an increase in interest from self-employed medical professionals due to the outbreak.

"If GP surgeries close, then the medical support they contract into will no longer offer access to their income source," she said. "People are coming to us asking if we can protect their income if they cannot work due to COVID-19, not through fear of catching it but if they lose work."

She added that it is alarming that despite the enquiries; the cover is not offering the cover they need.

"It feels awful not to be able to offer them the cover and it simply does not feel right to suddenly change the conversation and say ‘well, it won't do that but, hey, you should have it this way'. It feels disingenuous and as if you would be exploiting the situation."

Knowles added that it is important that advisers remember that people are scared that want support. "It may seem frustrating answering the nth phone call to say to someone that you can't do what they want, but they are looking at you with hope and it's a good idea to take time with each person and explain why the policy will not do what they want it to."