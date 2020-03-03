Coronavirus: Income protection enquires 'spike'

UK government warns that up to a fifth of UK workforce could fall ill due to COVID-19

As of 9am this morning (3 March), the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases stood at 51, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament.

He described the threat to the UK as "increasingly serious" however claimed that the government and health services in this country are "well prepared".

The government, meanwhile, has said that up a fifth of the UK workforce may be off sick during the potential peak if the virus continues to spread.

It is thought that infections in UK would peak three months after first sustained human-to-human transmission.

The Prime Minister warned that it is "highly likely" that the UK will see further infection than at present. It is also understood that some non-urgent hospital care may be delayed to focus on treating those affected by the virus, while school closures, working from home and postponing of large-scale events all remain a possibility.

Income protection

According to ActiveQuote, the last week of February saw a 15% increase in customers looking into taking out income protection (IP), the firm believes, due to media coverage and fears related to COVID-19.

It also has also seen existing IP customers phoning with coronavirus concerns, some enquiring about whether they are still covered if they contract the virus.

As providers prepare their policy on short-term IP claims for COVID-19, some insurers are adapting underwriting question-sets to ask new customers if they have lived or travelled to a list of affected countries in the past 30 days, including many Asian countries, China and Japan, as well as northern Italy.

Rod Jones, head of partnerships and marketing at ActiveQuote, said: "There are many worried people out there who are contacting us to make sure their income is protected should they contract COVID-19 or coronavirus.

"The simple answer is yes. It is the same as if you were signed off by a doctor for any other illness. If you have the illness or have to self-quarantine, then make sure you have a doctor's sick note to activate your income protection policy, as per your policy terms and conditions.

He added: "This surge in enquiries is understandable as every newspaper and news programme is talking about the coronavirus. We are also hearing about so many people having to self-quarantine for up to two weeks and people being sent home from work, which for many people would mean them being unable to work and missing out on wages.

"Insurers are also reacting to the news that cases are increasing in the UK. Although only a few have changed their underwriting terms for new customers so far, we can see many following suit if cases in the UK continue to rise."