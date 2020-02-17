L&G makes changes to income protection

Insurer adds new deferred period, a one year payment period and some changes to our NHS coverage

Legal & General has extended its income protection offering to include both a two and eight week deferred period option. Previously it only offered four, 13, 26 and 52 week deferred period settings.

The insurer also extended the number of NHS occupation sick pay scheme periods it will match to include dentists and midwives (including £3000 enhanced guaranteed monthly benefits), alongside its existing offerings for surgeons, doctors and nurses.

According to Protection Guru, Vitality offers cover for all NHS staff with sick pay based on part 3, section 14 of the NHS Terms and Conditions of Service Handbook, while Royal London also offers non-NHS doctors, surgeons and dentists (where sick pay matches NHS).

L&G has also introduced a one-year benefit option alongside its existing two-year benefit period offering.

Across the market, three providers (British Friendly, the Exeter and Royal London) also offer five-year short-term benefits options, while some providers only offer two-year term offerings (AIG Life, Aviva and Zurich).

L&G has also removed its annual premium option. It confirmed the IP updates will affect its rental income protection plan and there are no changes to rehabilitation for IP and nurse services remain free across its entire product range.

"Whilst the additions to the Legal & General plan in themselves are not groundbreaking, it does provide advisers with more options," said Adam Higgs of Protection Guru. "As such the Legal & General income protection plan is now a viable option for more clients by providing a wider range of low-cost options for clients that are price sensitive, more deferred periods for clients with different sick pay schemes and sick pay matching for more medical professionals."