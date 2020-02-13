Chancellor Javid resigns weeks before Budget

Chancellor of the Exchequer resigns just under a month before he was expected to deliver first Budget

The BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg reported on Thursday afternoon (13 February) amid a high-drama cabinet reshuffle that Javid is understood to have been asked to remove all of his special advisers, but he refused.

The resignation makes Javid was the shortest serving chancellor for 50 years. The last chancellor to serve under seven months in the job was Conservative MP Iain Macleod, who held the position from 20 June 1970 for one month before he died.

Javid was expected to deliver his budget on 11 March, with a host of new spending pledges expected.

He succeeded Philip Hammond as Chancellor of the Exchequer on 24 July 2019 and ran for leader of the Conservative party in summer 2019 following Theresa May's resignation, ultimately being beaten by Boris Johnson.

The former Deutsche Bank managing director first joined the government in 2012 as economic secretary in the Treasury. He rose through the ranks becoming home secretary in April 2018.

Downing Street has confirmed Rishi Sunak as the new Chancellor. He previously worked as an analyst for Goldman Sachs and has been partner at hedge fund management firms The Children's Investment Fund and Theleme Partners. He had held his role of Chief Secretary to the Treasury since July 2019, having served as parliamentary under-secretary for housing, communities and local government previously.

'Not a good look'

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin said Javid's resignation is "not a good look" for the Conservatives after their election success had "the perception that they could be trusted with the economy".

She added: "Sunak in his new role will need to work extraordinarily quickly to get a grip on the upcoming Budget and present it to Parliament next month. It is yet to be seen whether Sunak will serve as No. 10's puppet, given the speculation that the Prime Minister's office is seeking to take closer control of the Treasury."

Griffen adds Sunak "will inherit several political hot potatoes" with the annual allowance taper and social care funding under pressure.

The former Chancellor had also announced a two-month delay to the upcoming Retail Price Index reform consultation in January, promising it would instead be launched in the Budget.

The British Medical Association said last month that the government's review of tapered annual allowance has been promised for the Budget after it received personal confirmation from Javid.