Protection industry wins HMRC trust exemption

Pure protection to be exempted from anti-money laundering proposals, Treasury confirms

In June, a COVER article featured a major threat to life policy trusts. This was contained in the Treasury's proposals for all express trusts in their April consultation about implementation of the Fifth Money Laundering Directive.

Under those proposals, even for life policies with no investment element, trustees or their "agents" would have to enter full details of the trust and its beneficiaries into the Trust Registration Service (TRS). This would have had an impact on both group and individual cover, with news cases affected from 1 April 2020. The COVER article showed why this would be particularly bad for individual policies.

The industry made strong representations, in direct responses to the consultation and behind the scenes, that pure protection under both individual and group polices should have a full exemption. Although the Treasury response had been originally expected at the end of the summer, it was only on 20 December that a clue of some relief appeared, with news that the trusts question would not be covered in the main regulations taking effect on 10 January.

Further hints appeared yesterday when the Treasury published its report and comments on the responses to the consultation, but tantalisingly, no direct mention was made of life insurance or exemptions.

Today (24 January) however the promised technical consultation on trusts registration appeared, containing good news that the Treasury has listened and the sword of Damocles has been lifted:

"3.15 The use of trusts to hold life insurance policies, income protection policies or policies solely for the payment of retirement death benefits is often for estate planning purposes. Where the trust consists solely of a policy which is a pure protection policy and payment is not made until the death or terminal illness of the insured, it is proposed that these trusts will not be required to be registered on TRS as that would be disproportionate to the risk of them being used for money laundering or terrorist financing activity."

Ron Wheatcroft of Swiss Re was particularly pleased to see the news. "This will be especially welcomed in the individual protection market, where our research conducted jointly with Ruth Gilbert from Insuring Change last year showed the importance of correct policy set up and the additional difficulties trust registration would have imposed on achieving that."

A follow up article will examine the finer details of the consultation and the next issues to address for individual life policies.

Ruth Gilbert heads up insuringchange.co.uk