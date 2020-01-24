FCA appoints Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Christopher Woolard has interim chief executive

Woolard (pictured), the regulator's executive director of strategy and competition, will be responsible for the financial watchdog's policy output, its work on innovation, competition and economics.

He will take on the new role following Andrew Bailey's departure to become Bank of England governor. In December, it was confirmed that Bailey had been selected as Mark Carney's replacement, which was confirmed by the Government and then with Her Majesty the Queen approving the appointment.

Woolard said: "I'm delighted that I've been asked to take on this role. We have a huge job to do and I'm looking forward to working with the board and colleagues across the FCA as we continue to deliver the FCA's mission."

FCA chair Charles Randell said he is looking forward to work with Woolard when he takes on his new role: "I'm confident that he and executive committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey."