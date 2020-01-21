Maps produces financial wellbeing strategy to deliver national goals

The Money and Pensions Service (Maps) has launched a 10-year financial wellbeing strategy for UK

The national strategy aims to improve the UK's financial wellbeing within 10 years by getting an additional two million people to regularly save for the first time.

Maps has set five "agendas for change" and priority areas that it will work with partner organisations to deliver, in order to help people make the most of their money and pensions. The agendas are financial foundations; nation of savers; credit counts; better debt advice; and future focus.

The government sponsored organisation will look to boost the number of children and young people getting a meaningful education, the number of ‘struggling' working age people saving regularly, and the number of people getting the debt advice they need by two million each over the next decade.

The strategy also aims to reduce the number of people using credit to pay for food or bills by two million and ensure five million more people understand enough about their finances to plan for later life.

Maps hopes its agendas for change and the work of external organisations will work towards achieving the national financial wellbeing goals by 2030.

The organisation stated that in co-ordinating the strategy, it will "mobilise partners through governance, support them with a toolkit and fund delivery to consumers that will contribute significantly to the national goals".

It added: "Maps does not anticipate that this will ever be at a level that makes it the most important driver of change directly to consumers. However, Maps does expect that all its guidance and debt advice services will contribute to the five priority measures and outcomes."

Industry bodies respond

Keith Richards, chief executive of the Personal Finance Society, said the industry body "fully supports" the plan.

"The Personal Finance Society will continue to engage with the Money and Pension Service on how one of our pro-bono programmes, ‘My Personal Finance Skills' can assist the guidance body in their goal of ensuring more young people receive a meaningful financial education."

He added: "To improve financial wellbeing it is vital young people understand the challenges and opportunities they will face in life and the decisions they can make to afford the lifestyle they want."

Gender

Sian Fisher, chair of Insuring Women's Futures and CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, added: "I am pleased the Money and Pensions Service's UK-wide strategy to transform the country's financial wellbeing in a decade will examine the impact gender has on financial resilience.

"As chair of the Insuring Women's Futures initiative I know some of the issues needing to be addressed to improve female financial resilience are deep-rooted. Today women have to juggle acting as care givers, both at home and in the workplace, with figuring out how to fund their own home, retirement and care."

"As CEO of the CII I will work with MAPs on how to empower women to come together to talk about their financial life, make the right decisions and take action that will improve their financial future."