Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients measure wellbeing programme usage and value

In the fourth in a series of monthly ‘How to’ articles on SME wellbeing, Legal & General’s distribution director Colin Fitzgerald looks at the whys and wherefores of helping clients monitor and measure wellbeing programme usage and value
Part three of the 'Talking SME wellbeing' series, how to help clients use data to design and communicate a fit-for-purpose benefit and wellbeing programme, can be read here. Every business function is expected to evidence their performance on some level, using the data they collect and analyse to inform future plans; consider Marketing, IT, Sales and Customer Service. This doesn't seem to apply, however, to the departments that are responsible for employee wellbeing. I use the plural here because...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.