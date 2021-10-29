Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients measure wellbeing programme usage and value

Part three of the 'Talking SME wellbeing' series, how to help clients use data to design and communicate a fit-for-purpose benefit and wellbeing programme, can be read here. Every business function is expected to evidence their performance on some level, using the data they collect and analyse to inform future plans; consider Marketing, IT, Sales and Customer Service. This doesn't seem to apply, however, to the departments that are responsible for employee wellbeing. I use the plural here because...