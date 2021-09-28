Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients use data to inform wellbeing plans

'Data is critical to understanding the workforce'

Colin Fitzgerald
clock 28 September 2021 • 7 min read
Talking SME wellbeing: How to help clients use data to inform wellbeing plans

In the third in a series of monthly ‘How to’ articles on SME wellbeing, Legal & General’s distribution director, Colin Fitzgerald, looks at how to help clients use data to design and communicate a fit-for-purpose benefit and wellbeing programme

Part two of the 'Talking SME wellbeing' series, which examines how to help clients identify benefit and wellbeing needs specific to their people and their business, can be read here. First things first: Why should insurers and intermediaries even get involved in data gathering and understanding? Isn't it best left to the client? This isn't a question of ‘why wellbeing'. That is now well articulated and doesn't require detailed explanation, suffice to say there's a strong onus both ‘on' and...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Exclusive access to our fortnightly Protection insight mini-podcast.
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Critical Illness

NHS to take more than a decade to catch up on pandemic-driven cancer treatment delays
Critical Illness

NHS to take more than a decade to catch up on pandemic-driven cancer treatment delays

NHS had to cancel cancer treatments during Covid-19

Hannah Godfrey
clock 27 September 2021 • 1 min read
CIExpert adds Aviva to Insight Zone dashboard
Critical Illness

CIExpert adds Aviva to Insight Zone dashboard

Latest addition

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 13 September 2021 • 1 min read
Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020
Individual Protection

Vitality pays out £91.6m in 2020

Total of 1,632 claims paid across numerous products

Jenny Turton
clock 12 August 2021 • 1 min read