Budget 2020: What are the key takeaways?

Our sister publication Professional Adviser offers 10 key takeaways from the Spring Budget 2020

Earlier we reported that leading members of the insurance industry were relieved by Chanceller Rishi Sunak's decision to not increase insurance premium tax in today's Budget. Aside from this, Chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to do "whatever it takes" to support the economy as concerns grow about the significant impact of the Coronavirus. 1. Tapered annual allowance raised by £90,000 The tapered annual allowance has been 'significantly increased' by the Chancellor after the previous rules...