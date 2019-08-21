Martin Shaw: SMEs must tackle productivity

AFM CEO introduces two new calculators developed to help small businesses understand how staff absences can affect their business

According to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), workers take on average 4.1 days off sick a year[i].

While an individual's absence may be manageable in the short term through job sharing and overtime, for an SME it can lead to firm-wide losses in productivity and extra stresses on the business. With longer absences, the costs of statutory sick pay and temporary cover has to be factored in.

Research from the Society for Human Resource Management shows that every absence causes a manager's productivity to drop by 15.7% and makes the team as a whole 29.5% less productive[ii]. If this isn't tackled quickly it can affect business profitability, lead to low morale and poor workplace culture and have the knock-on effect of increasing the risk of good employees leaving the company.

However, despite the likelihood of staff absences over the course of the year, many SMEs fail to plan properly for them. Good planning involves looking at insurance solutions such as healthcare or income protection to reduce the impact of absence, but it also means considering how workplace practices can lower the risk of illnesses, particularly stress, and having contingencies in place when those absences inevitably occur.

SME calculators

Absenteeism has been extensively researched, including by insurers who have tended to focus on how it affects big employers with a view to providing large-scale private medical insurance (PMI) and protection schemes. However, we felt there wasn't enough research and support for SMEs.

We wanted to fill this gap by developing a calculator that helps SMEs understand the impact of absenteeism on their business. But, as we began the process, we were struck by the relatively low number of sick days most people now take.

In fact, according to the ONS the number of average sick days is the lowest on record and has almost halved since 1993. The national press has interpreted the reason for this as being because people are fearful for their jobs in an uncertain economic climate. If that's correct it means, in many cases, absenteeism is being replaced by ‘presenteeism', where people are going into work ill rather than staying at home.

Presenteeism

As we looked into this issue, we found there are far fewer studies on presenteeism. The ones we have seen show worrying statistics such as a report by Nottingham Business School which indicated that on average employees spend 2.5 weeks a year working when ill.

The report also found that the working sick only work at 84% of capacity, costing businesses £4k per person a year in lost productivity - between six and 10 times more than absenteeism[iii]. It's easy to comprehend the negative consequences of presenteeism, for example someone suffering from flu going into work and infecting their colleagues or those working through the early signs of stress storing up more problems for the future.

This inspired us to develop a presenteeism calculator alongside the one we started on absenteeism. The development work was undertaken by the Lincoln Open Research and Innovation Centre (LORIC) together with The Data Place, and we've published the calculators in beta format on our website.

We've tried to make the calculators simple for an SME to use, but at the same time wanted the results to provide enough information for them to gain a general view of the ways absenteeism and presenteeism can affect their business. Hopefully this will encourage an SME to consider what plans they need to make to support a healthy workforce and in many cases that may include seeking financial advice from a broker or IFA.

To use the calculators, visit here.

Martin Shaw is chief executive of the Association of Financial Mutuals (AFM)