Tom Baigrie: A new age

LifeSearch CEO ushers in today's era of doing the right thing for customers

For most of my career protection has been a side-line for insurers and intermediaries focused on investment management or mortgage broking. So it got very little creative thought from most who led it.

It was Retail Distribution Review (RDR) that encouraged many other firms to specialise as mine always had and ever since there has been far more energy and positive change in our market.

The 7-Families initiative then established a narrative of care and value around what we do for claimants that initiated a growing energy around protection's social agenda.

From financial resilience to the inclusion of the disabled, what we do to help more people is on the agenda of every life office leader I talk to in a way it never used to be.

I do not think it is a coincidence that our market has started to grow just as more of its major players have decided that focusing on visibly doing right by consumers is important. I've long believed that the best motivator of hard work is the feeling that it is good work.

Access to insurance

The Access to Insurance Group now leads us all in this and is the best run and most active force for industry improvement I've ever seen.

Our agenda of helping those with chronic disabilities to get easier access to the insurance they need is so transparently good that it allows civil servants and politicians to see us all demonstrating care for those life has dealt a tough hand. When consumers feel that too, we will have reached a wonderful turning point.

From Guardian to Royal London to British Friendly and The Exeter we see underwriting rules changing to allow easier access to cover, and from the Department of Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Single Financial Guidance Body (SFGB), Association of British Insurers (ABI) to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) we see real focus on getting those who face cover seeking consumers to make sure they signpost those they cannot help to someone who can help, rather than just fobbing off.

We even see our hardest nuts, the life reinsurers, considering how to make their decisions and processes more transparent. Imagine.

In all seriousness though, openness is a pre-requisite of trust in the 21st century and all of us need to take up the challenge to be as open and helpful as, given what we do for a living, we surely should be.

If you are not yet supporting the Access to Insurance agenda you are blocking growth and change for the better. Move over.

Tom Baigrie is CEO of LifeSearch