GDPR: Don't make a drama out of the NHS crisis

As private medical demand increases, so do the challenges regarding storing personal data. Paragon's Mitch Cornelia explores how a specialist provider can supply the security needed in light of GDPR

Log on to virtually any social media site - or tune in to any TV hospital drama, for that matter - and you will doubtless read protestations about the NHS being stretched to its limits.

As a result, more people than ever are looking to private healthcare providers, whether this is through company schemes or their own individual policies.

Figures show the number of individuals taking out such policies in 2015 rose by 2.1% - the first time that demand has risen since 2008 - according to healthcare research specialists LaingBuisson.

The 2017 Private Healthcare UK Self-Pay Market Study found the market had grown from 15% to 25% in 2017, largely in response to pressure on NHS funding and growing waiting lists, coupled with the growth of more affordable schemes that enable patients to shop around. Self-pay treatments in orthopaedics, ophthalmology, vascular, ENT, cancer treatment and general surgery had all increased, said the report.

While this is good news for healthcare providers, a surge in demand brings its own challenges, not least when it comes to maximising opportunities and communicating effectively with customers.

Supply and demand

Medical insurance documents are by nature both complex and confidential, while on-time delivery is fundamentally essential.

Introducing innovation, managing different and often diverse methods of communication, plus ensuring full compliance with data protection legislation such as GDPR, all while remaining both ‘on brand' and within budget is quite a challenge.

One way to fulfil all these requirements is to partner with a specialist provider who can ensure that not only are all legal requirements fulfilled but that communications remain consistent, engaging for the customer and are delivered effectively in terms of both time and cost.

Data security is a major consideration for health insurance providers. A patient's medical file includes hugely sensitive information including policy and payment details and health intelligence, as well as names, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, email addresses, places of work and potentially payment card numbers.

Best practice

Expert communications providers will use the very latest technology to protect files and to ensure compliance with data protection legislation, including GDPR, which comes into force in May.

When issuing communication, highly sensitive data should be encrypted and transferred in a secure, ring-fenced environment with dedicated servers.

To ensure best practice, data is never kept past the point when it is needed and is deleted as necessary. If possible, investment in a full compliance team and advanced secure systems will assist with data security measures.

Another argument for working with a communications specialist is to lower costs. Employing the most sophisticated processes, tools and technology enables efficiency and creativity, ensuring best use of even the tightest budget.

Purchasing marketing material, brochures, business critical stationery, digital and e-communication, policy documents and so on from one company simplifies the supply chain and significantly reduces the overall price tag, so much so that some providers offer a guaranteed rate of saving.

Where a fully managed service is not required, it may be possible to set up a ‘self-serve' system where customers access pre-created documents and material through a suite of easy-to-use, integrated tools.

Sustainability is also an important commitment; reducing CO 2 emissions and the energy used, in addition to cutting the amount of white paper used are all part of a cohesive strategy.

Case study

Say, for example, one of the UK's leading healthcare groups was looking to review costs and update its ideas and services for circulating transactional and marketing communications, as well as stationery print requirements.

In such a situation, it would be important to develop digital and physical communication, alongside managing first and second year customer journeys.

The company would need to implement an improved and transparent communications solution that would save time and money while minimising environmental impact.

Outdated manual processes and technology often mean a lack of system integration in the existing set-up, so extensive intervention to make alterations would also be required.

Production costs are likely to be high as is wastage, thanks to large amounts of pre-printed stock, for instance.

In order to develop the company's current communication structure, it is crucial that a communcations specialist works closely with the client to ensure systems are integrated to provide efficiency, clarity and transparency, with better governance, regardless of requirements and timescales.

A team based on-site with the organisation can ensure a smooth implementation and improved ongoing interaction.

As a result, print production would be reviewed and a web-to-print structure introduced for stationery and marketing collateral, a system which typically reduces paper usage, CO 2 emissions and storage costs by 20%.

Workflow processes are usually linked to invoicing, therefore reducing the need for intervention in finance and admin departments.

Ultimately, significant savings can be delivered to the client due to improved operational efficiency, cost reductions and an improved speed to market.

Mitch Cornelia is director of lead supply solutions for Paragon Customer Communications