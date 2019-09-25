MAPS establishes 10-member steering group

ABI's Yvonne Braun joins steering group including PASA chairwoman Kim Gubler

The Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) has made 10 appointments across the pensions and wider financial sector to work on the practicalities of establishing pensions dashboards.

The steering group - which launched today (25 September) - will have its first meeting next month, in which it will focus on setting out a roadmap for the delivery of the dashboards, providing strategic guidance on delivering the best customer experience for consumers, and determining what data the industry will need to provide for dashboards to be operational.

Steering group members include: Pensions Administration Standards Association chairwoman Kim Gubler; Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association director of policy and research Nigel Peaple; PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova, and Association of British Insurers director of policy, long-term savings and protection Yvonne Braun.

MAPS chairman Sir Hector Sants said: "It is vital that people are equipped with the tools and knowledge to engage with their pensions and plan for retirement. This group represents a great blend of the expertise needed to ensure the successful delivery of revolutionary pensions dashboards."

The steering group will support the work of the Industry Delivery Group (IDG) established in June - which is working to develop the data standards and other criteria that any pensions dashboard will need to meet.

IDG principal and Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry will chair the steering group. IDG implementation director Angela Pober will also be a member of the group.

Curry said: "The formation of the steering group signals another important step forward in this project. I look forward to working with the steering group members, who bring both expertise and the perspectives of their various sectors to ensure nothing is forgotten in the development of dashboards."

Curry also confirmed that over the coming months, the IDG will be forming working groups to work alongside the steering group, where subject matter experts will provide input into the design of the service.

Selection process

The IDG said it followed a robust selection process, with applicants asked to provide written submissions demonstrating their expertise against selection criteria, as well as testimonials proving their leadership in the field.

Other members include Equinity director of change and solutions Andrew Lowe; independent financial services consultant Dominic Lindley; AHC chief commercial officer Francis Goss; Which? head of money and consumer rights policy Paddy Greene; Moneyhub chief executive Samantha Seaton, and an independent in the fintech industry, Will Lovegrove.