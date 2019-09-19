COVER Summit video: Unum's Claire Hallmey

Unum wellbeing manager to discuss cancer in the workplace at COVER Protection & Health Summit

Our flagship event returns on Thursday 10 October. Taking place at The Brewery, London, it will be our biggest one yet!

At the conference, Unum's wellbeing manager Claire Hallmey will focus on the potential physical, emotional and financial pressures around a cancer diagnosis in the workplace.

She will look at where business managers can turn to get support while helping employees facing these challenges.

Register for the event here and watch our short video below to find out more…